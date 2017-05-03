Campaign against beggars

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) rounded up 101 beggars from city roads during the month of April while 56 cases were registered against the professional alm seekers.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, the cases were registered in various police stations of the city.

He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, is trying to eliminate the begging from city roads and during its efforts, as many as 101 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police.

He informed that 13 beggar children netted from city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB). He further said that special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police is conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law is taken against beggars.

Directives have also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.