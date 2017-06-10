CTP round up 14 one wheelers

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under their grand operation against one-wheelers have rounded up 14 motorcyclists. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, CTP was making efforts to eliminate one-wheeling by youngsters while seven cases have been registered on Thursday night against 14 one-wheelers in New Town Police Station who were netted from main Murree Road, Nawaz Sharif Park area.

He said Traffic Police was running a campaign to curb the activity and various steps had been taken in this regard.

Yousaf Shahid said the activity was already being checked by special squads of traffic officials deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to deal with the one-wheelers.

He informed a night operation was conducted by traffic police and Punjab police at Benazir Bhutto Road near Nawaz Sharif Park and Committee Chowk underpass and the one-wheelers were booked and sent behind the bars.

He said traffic police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

Efforts were being made to curb the activity as it had claimed several precious lives and a number of youngsters had sustained serious injuries due to one wheeling, he said. The senior traffic officer said most traffic accidents could be averted if precautionary measures are adopted with strict observance of traffic rules.—APP