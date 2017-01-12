CTP organize walk to create awareness regarding use of safety helmets

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi and Doctors of Rawalpindi District Hospital on Wednesday jointly organized a walk on Murree Road to create public awareness regarding use of safety helmets for motorcyclists. The walk was attended among others by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar, Department of Neurosurgery, Assistant Prof. Dr. Yasir Shahzad and other doctors while officers of CTP Education Wing, Nadeem Sadiq, Muhammad Irfan Malik and Warden Officers were also participated the event. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among motorcyclists and other road users. According to CTO, CTP is running a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules and road safety particularly among motorcyclists. A large number of motorcyclists were briefed about traffic rules and road safety.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP arranged special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added. In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers have also been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police has been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safefer for the the users. Special efforts are made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety, he added.