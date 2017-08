City Reporter

City Traffic Police (CTP) organized awareness lectures for drivers at various places of the city to aware them about road precautionary measures.

The CTP teams delivered lectures at National Insurance Company, Fuel station Cant, Transport Company Niazi Stand, wagon stands from Lahore to Pattoki, Awan Town, Tractor-trolley stand at Multan Road, new truck stand Shera Kot and other places in the city.