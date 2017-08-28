CTP organises training for wardens

City Reporter

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday organised a training session for capacity building and behaviour modification of all patrolling officers, at Alhamra Hall, The Mall here.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ray Ijaz Ahmad, SP Traffic Sadar Division Sardar Asif, Turkish traffic police delegation led by Istanbul traffic police SP, senior police officials and others attended the session.

Addressing on the occasion, the Turkish delegation apprised the patrolling officers about their own experiences and observations. The delegates also draw a comparative analysis of CTP Lahore and Turkish traffic police.

They said that traffic wardens performed their duties on roads in extreme weather conditions to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads. The traffic officials should put more efforts to develop trust between police and people, they added.

Chief Traffic Officer Ray Ijaz Ahmad said that traffic officials should perform their duties with responsibility and honesty as they were the custodians of peoples’ live and property.