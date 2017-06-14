CTP net 85 beggars from city roads

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Traffic Police (CTP) have rounded up 85 beggars from various parts the city during Ramazan ul Mubarik while 45 cases were registered against the professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, the cases were registered in various police stations of the city. He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, was trying to eliminate the begging from city roads and during its efforts, as many as 85 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police. He informed that 25 beggar children netted from city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

He further said that special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars.