CTP net 137 beggars from city roads

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) have rounded up 137 beggars from city roads during June while 55 cases have been registered against the professional beggars. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, the cases had been registered in various police stations of the city. He said the CTP on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads and during its efforts, as many as 137 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police.

He informed that 51 beggar children netted from the city roads had been handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

He further said special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was being taken against beggars.