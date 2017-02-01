CTP net 110 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday rounded up 110 beggars from city roads during January while 94 cases have been registered against the professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, the cases had been registered in various police stations of the city.

He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja was trying to eliminate the begging from city roads and during its efforts, as many as 110 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police.

He informed that 13 beggar children netted from city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).—APP