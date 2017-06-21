CTP launches operation against transporters for overcharging

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, the transporters have been warned of strict action in accordance with the law on the rules violations. He said, the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) found involved in overcharging, overloading and not completing their designated routes would be issued challan slips and imposed heavy fines.

The CTO said that special squads of city traffic police have been formed that are conducting raids and checking the violations. The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to check the overcharging in public transport. A special cell has also been established to receive public complaints and people can lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through Rawalpindi helpline 051-9272616 and Murree helpline 051-9269200.