CTP launches operation against vehicles displaying fancy number plates

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shahid Ali Yousaf directed to launch grand operation against the vehicles displaying fancy and unauthorized number plates.

CTO said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that the campaign would be made effective and result oriented.

He directed the traffic wardens to take stern action against the violators and submit their reports to Traffic Headquarters on daily basis. He urged the citizens only display government authorized registration plates on their vehicles and motorcycles to avoid any legal action.

He further directed to impound such vehicles in to police station without any fear. He ordered to the traffic wardens to take action against the tinted glasses vehicles.—APP