CTP launches campaign for use of safety helmet

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign under which the motorcyclists without ‘safety helmet’ would be checked and fined.

According to City Traffic Officer, Yousaf Ali Shahid, a special enforcement campaign against the various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of ‘Safety Helmet’ has been launched.

He said the motorcyclists driving without safety helmet would be issued challan tickets and fined in accordance with the law.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP has been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts are made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety. The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them.

A special squad is available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915.