CTP launches campaign against tinted-glass vehicles

Rawalpindi

On special directives of Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Waisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, city traffic police has launched a grand operation against tinted glass vehicles here on Sunday.

Special squads have been constituted to remove the tinted glasses.The tickets would be awarded to the violators while the vehicle would also be impounded in police station.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Yousaf Ali Shahid said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched against vehicles having tinted glasses, terming it a security risk.

He directed all the wardens, beat incharge, sector incharge and Deputy Police Officer (DSPs) to take strict action and remove tinted glasses from vehicles with out any distinction.

He said no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO said that special campaigns were launched in the past by the traffic police to educate road-users especially motorists about observance of traffic rules which are for their own safety.—APP