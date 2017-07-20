CTP launch operation against PSVs; arrest eight

City Reporter

City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched an operation against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on city roads having substandard CNG cylinders. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, on the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab and Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, traffic police have launched massive crackdown on PSVs, have low quality and substandard CNG cylinders or installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.