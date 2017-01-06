CTP issues 28,949 driving licences

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 28,949 fresh driving licenses and 123,205 learner permits in 2016. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, 13,993 old driving licenses were renewed during the period while 1362 duplicate licenses were also issued to the applicants.

He informed that CTP made 790 international driving licenses during last year. Computerized driving licenses were issued under a transparent procedure, he added. The CTO said the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said the citizens could contact free helpline 1915 of city traffic police to get any information and guidance.—APP