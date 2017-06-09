CTP issued 50,317 tickets in May

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 50,317 tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 19 million imposed on traffic rules violators in May.

According to CTP spokesman, traffic police under a campaign impounded 308 vehicles and 538 motorcycles in various police stations of the district on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 1239 vehicles for having tinted glasses and black papers were removed on the spot.—APP