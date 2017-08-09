CTP issued 34,201 challan slips in July

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 34,201 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 13 million imposed on traffic rules violators in July.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, traffic police under a campaign impounded 372 vehicles and 671 motorcycles in various police stations of the district on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 934 vehicles for having tinted glasses and black papers were removed on the spot.—APP