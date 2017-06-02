CTP to introduce international standard traffic plan in PU

Staff Reporter

City Traffic Police Lahore on Thursday decided to introduce an international standard Traffic Plan in New Campus Punjab University for the facilitation of students, teachers and visitors.

In this connection, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad met Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir in his office and decided to build Driving School and Testing Centre.

On the occasion, CTO said that City Traffic Police Lahore would build Parking Clusters for students, teachers and visitors so that they could park their vehicles in their concerned departments and use shutter bus service from one department to another.

The CTO and VC selected land for Driving School and Testing Centre while visiting.

The VC Punjab University said, “We welcome this brilliant step, I hope that this modern traffic system will surely tackle irregular traffic plying on New Campus roads and teachers, students and visitors will surely be facilitated.”

The CTO Lahore said, “City Traffic Police Lahore will provide staff for Driving School and Testing Centre and we will deliver special training to the drivers of Punjab University also.”