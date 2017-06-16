CTP impound 384 motorcycles; FIRs registered against one-wheelers

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) under its ongoing drive against one-wheelers impounded 384 motorcycles during last 24 hours while two FIRs under section 99/A were also registered. According to Acting Chief Traffic Officer (ACTO) CTP Rawalpindi, 24 motorcycles have been impounded under section-550 while 360 motorcycles impounded in different police stations under section-115 of Motor Vehicle Ordinance. Similarly, 92 underage drivers on rash and dangerous driving were also issued challan tickets. He said, special squads of CTP are taking action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers and car-skaters and making efforts to control the activity. Though, the activity was already being checked by traffic wardens but now, several other arrangements have been made to curb the activity. He informed that Traffic Police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. He said, one-wheelers are not only playing with their own lives but they are also posing a serious threat for other road users that is why stern action is taken against them. The efforts to control the activity would continue and cases would be registered against one-wheelers, he added. He said the citizens particularly parents should play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.—APP