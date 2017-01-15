CTP for grand operation against encroachers

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a grand operation against encroachers to maintain smooth flow of traffic. The operation was launched with the cooperation of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). Police carried out operation in the area of Jinnah Road, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Bara Market, Bohar Bazaar and the adjoining areas.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid said encroachments were a major hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic in the city and wardens were making efforts to deal this menace on priority.—APP