CTP Education Wing directed to accelerate traffic awareness campaign

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Education Wing of CTP has been directed to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety. According to City Traffic Officer (CTO), Yousaf Ali Shahid, the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals and other traffic rules and regulations.

Yousaf Ali said, maximum pamphlets should be distributed among the road users to create awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use other mediums to spread awareness.

The CTO said, on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, the CTP was spreading traffic rules awareness among the citizens and striving to regulate the city traffic.

He said, the citizens during awareness campaign should be guided that the use of mobile phone during driving was dangerous which must be avoided.

Pamphlets in this regard are being distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners have also been displayed on important places in the city for awareness.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said, adding Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents.

He said that the traffic police was disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.