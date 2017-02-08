CTP conducts awareness lectures at schools

The City Traffic Police (CTP) officials on Wednesday delivered awareness lectures and distributed pamphlets about traffic rules during an awareness campaign, launched in various educational institutions here.

The CTP conducted lectures at Lahore Grammar School, EME Society, and Govt Boys High School Farooq Colony.

DIG Traffic Lahore Ahmad Mobin said the CTP in the last two months had delivered lectures to 23,000 students.

Students and administration of both institutes appreciated the efforts of CTP for organising such specialised lectures.—APP

