CTP chalks out traffic plan for Ramazan

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have evolved a comprehensive plan to control traffic in Ramazan and special arrangements were being made in this regard.

Special traffic squads and traffic wardens are being deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas help lines 1915 and 051-9272616 have been set up at Race Course Traffic office.The helpline 1915 will provide 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid, CTP have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan for provision of all possible facilities to the road users regarding traffic especially during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

Special traffic arrangements are also being made for Ramazan Dastarkhawans and 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars. He said, duty timing of traffic wardens have been increased aimed at ensuring the smooth traffic flow on city roads.

The motorists would be allowed to park their vehicles only in the parking areas of the shopping centers and the markets during the month. Yousaf Ali said special arrangements are being made to control the traffic jams so that the citizens could easily reach at their destinations within shortest possible time.—APP