CTP awards tickets to 42,545 violators

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) have awarded 42,545 challan tickets and imposed fine Rs. 1,66,68,500 to the violators in June. CTP impounded 321 vehicles and 758 motorcycles into different police stations for not proper documentation. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Yousaf Ali Shahid in a statement on Sunday said that traffic police issued 1077 tickets to the vehicles using tinted glasses while issued 2826 tickets to the violators not using helmet and added that helmet is for their own safety. He said that without number plate and applied for 1519 vehicles were issued tickets. Some 1541 vehicles were issued traffic tickets owing to wrong and double parking. The CTO said that wrong parking was main reason behind the traffic congestion on roads. CTP also issued 618 tickets showing reckless, carelessness while in driving. He urged motorists to cooperate with the traffic police so that the traffic problems could be solved.—APP