CTO reviews arrangments of Ramazan Sasta Bazars

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid Monday visited “Ramazan Sasta Bazars” to check arrangements made regarding traffic, parking of vehicles and motorcycles. The CTO also inquired from the citizens about performance of traffic police officials posted at the bazar.

Those facing any difficulty or needing help should call Traffic Police helpline 051-9272616, he added.

The CTO directed the Officers and Inspectors to perform their duties efficiently and provide the citizens every possible help and assistance for parking and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said, no one would be allowed to encroach the road or park vehicles in a wrong manner which creates traffic hurdle and causes inconvenience for other road users.

Yousaf Ali directed to start anti-encroachment operation in collaboration with the concerned departments. He said, all out efforts should be made to ensure the roads remain clear near “Ramazan Sasta Bazars”, adding, the report regarding traffic flow and arrangements should be sent to traffic headquarters daily. Negligence on part of traffic officials to facilitate road users and not providing help and guidance to motorists would not be tolerated, he added.—APP