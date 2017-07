City Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad on Wednesday said the City Traffic Police Lahore was utilising all its resources to improve traffic system and services of Turkish Traffic officers would bring about further improvement in the system. He expressed these views here in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Turkey which was consisted of Naim Karatepe, Bekir Celen, Abdurrahman Evmez and Muslum Apaydin.