CTO directs all out efforts to avoid traffic jam during Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid Friday directed the traffic wardens to make all out efforts to avoid traffic jam on city roads during Ramazan especially before Iftar.

He said City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess particularly in Ramazan.

The CTO said a comprehensive traffic plan on the directive of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja was devised in this regard which is being implemented in order to avert traffic jam on roads.

Available strength of Traffic Wardens was deployed for traffic duties with special arrangements for Ramazan ‘Dasterkhawans’ and ’16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ of the district.

He informed that the leaves of the traffic wardens were cancelled so that enhanced number of deployment on city roads could be ensured.

Besides, all the traffic officers and wardens were directed to remain present at their duty points particularly before ‘Iftar’ timing so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added.

Traffic squads were deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline 1915 had also been set up at Racecourse Traffic Office. The helpline is providing 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens.

The CTO told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users so that they could get uninterrupted traffic flow and reach at their destination within shortest possible time.

He said, duty timing of traffic wardens had been increased aimed at ensuring the smooth traffic flow on city roads. In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements had been made, he said adding, parking of vehicles near mosques, imam bargahs and other religious places was not allowed.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law had also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added.

The CTO said traffic wardens were directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens be provided relief during the holy month.