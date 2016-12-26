CTO awards recommendation certificates, cash prizes to the wardens

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid awarded recommendation certificate and cash prizes to wardens who were showing best performance to regulate the flow of traffic on the city’s main road, informed traffic police spokesman.

Appreciating the performance of warden CTO said that such hard working and dutiful officials earn a good name for the department. He directed the wardens to extend help children, women and old people while in crossing the road.

“It is religious and moral duty of every one not to misbehave with people and facilitate and extend help to them”, he said.—APP