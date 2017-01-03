CTD officers awarded for good performance

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A ceremony was held in the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nasir Khan Durrani for distribution of head money to the officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Police. The officers were rewarded in recognition of their efforts to arrest the militants and proclaimed offenders on whose arrest the Provincial Government had fixed head-money. The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Counter-Terrorism Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the IGP regarding the performance of the different officers.

During the ceremony an amount worth Rs. 8 million was distributed among the twelve (12) officers who received the head-money on behalf of their teams for successfully nabbing 11 most dreaded militants.

The prominent militants and proclaimed offenders arrested were Hafiz Nisar s/o Abdul Majid R/o Torghar carrying head money Rs. 1 million, Zait Ullah s/o Mir Sultan R/o Bannu carrying head money Rs. 1 million, Junaid caste Awan s/o Zahoor r/o Abbottabad carrying head money Rs. 0.5 million, Qari Saqib s/o Dr. Kamran r/o Abbottabad carrying head money Rs. 1 million, Safeer Ullah (Safeer Bad) s/o Noor Bad Khan r/o Hangu carrying head money Rs. 0.5 million, Syed Rafiq s/o Muhammad Rafiq r/o Bannu carrying head money Rs. 1 million, Ijaz s/o Faqir Muhammad r/o Peshawar carrying head money Rs. 0.5 million, Feroz s/o Monin Khan r/o Khyber Agency carrying head money Rs. 0.5 million, Riaz Khan s/o Nadar Khan r/o Khyber Agency carrying head money Rs. 0.5 million, Syed Ameen s/o Saif-ur-Rahman r/o Khyber Agency carrying head money Rs. 0.5 m.