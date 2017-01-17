CTD North Zone shows good performance

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Counter Terrorism Department North Zone in its first year has shown remarkable achievement. 44 militants were arrested and huge cache of ammunition including IED’s and other sophisticated weapons were recovered by the department.

Head of the CTD department of North Zone SSP Col (R) Taj Sultan briefed the journalists about the performance of the newly established CTD department for the year ending December 31, 2016. He said 67 cases were registered out of which 53 challans were submitted to the courts. 10 were convicted including two who got death penalty by the Military Courts.

The SSP CTD said notorious terrorists and most wanted POs involved in terrorism cases were arrested.

Among them were Yaseen ( Bara Khyber Agency) , Qari Rasheed ( Darband), Momin ( Khyber Agency), Said Nazir Ali Shah( Mastoong Chitral) Suliman ( Dir Lower), Ibrahim ( Dir Lower), Shah Hussain ( Dir Lower), Jan Alam ( Upper Dir) and all these carries huge head money.

Col ( Rtd) Taj said during the year 2016, 126 targeted operations were conducted in Swat and Hazara 130 were arrested.198 search operations were conducted and 14 accused ere arrested who later after detailed investigation were prosecuted in the court of law. The CTD has also been assigned the task of protection and providing security to the Chinese.