CTD arrests Daesh terrorist

Gujranwala

A suspected terrorist belonging to Daesh (Islamic State group) was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an operation conducted on intelligence reports near Lari Adda in Gujranwala in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The name of the arrested terrorist has not been revealed by law enforcement agency. The CTD spokesperson informed media that explosive material, detonators and other ammunition was also recovered from the detainee.

The spokesman further said that the arrested terrorist was planning to target sensitive installations in Gujranwala. A case has also been registered against him in the CTD Police Station.—INP