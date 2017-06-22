CTD arrest three members of banned outfit

Peshawar

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Police on Wednesday arrested three suspected member of a banned outfit from Jinnah Park in Peshawar. According to reports, the CTD team raided Jinnah Park and arrested three members of the banned outfit. Police said that the suspects were distributing pamphlets of a terrorist organization. Police recovered pamphlets and other materials of the terrorist outfit.

The arrested accused were shifted to undisclosed location for investigation. It is to be mentioned here that the security forces and law enforcement agencies are currently carrying out action against terrorists groups and banned sectarian ogranisations in the country under operation Raad-ul-Fasaad.—INP