CT scanners in DHQ hospitals

Dania Ali

Lahore

Since healthcare of masses is prime responsibility of the government, therefore, the proclamation by the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health that all District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in Punjab will be equipped with computer topography (CT) scan machines by April 2017 is welcoming.

According to details, the machines will be installed under the public partnership scheme and the facility will be provided to the patients free of cost. It is hoped that the move would help reduce the plight of patients and resolve the issue of day-to-day non-functioning of the machines. The Government must be appreciated for this benevolent step.