CT scanners in DHQ hospitals

Dania Ali

Lahore

Since healthcare of masses is the prime responsibility of government, therefore, news that a private firm is going to install hi-tech Computer Topography (CT) Scan machines at 20 District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals of Punjab is commendable as it will help provide diagnostic test facility to patients without any hassle.

All this sheds light on the fact that the government is fulfilling its promise of equipping all the DHQ hospitals in the province with CT scan machines by April 2017. It is hoped that the move would help reduce the plight of patients and resolve the issue of day-to-day non-functioning of the machines.