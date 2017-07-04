CSS, PCS candidates declare Edhi, Raheel, Cheema ideal personalities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A recent study has revealed that the successful candidates in the written examinations of Central Superior Service (CSS) and Punjab Civil Service (PCS) have declared prominent social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi, former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif and renowned police officer Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema as their ideal personalities.

The study indicates that the young aspirants are filled with the passion to serve their fellow countrymen and are committed to bring extraordinary changes in the system. When asked about which personalities inspire them the most, the majority named the former inspector general of police Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema as their ideal.

They were of the view that as a police officer, Zulfiqar Cheema was successful in bringing peace, order and justice and tranquility wherever he served during his entire career. He very effectively established Rule of law.