CS takes notice of Diplo citizens’ complaints

Mithi

Sindh Chief Secretary has directed the secretaries of various departments to conduct inquiry regarding the problems being faced by citizens of Diplo and submit their findings to his office within two weeks.

According to details, the chief secretary had issued the letters in this regard after receiving complaints from Shehri Ittehad (Citizens Alliance) Diplo. In this connection, DHO Health on Tuesday following the instructions from the secretary sent a team to the Taluka Hospital Diplo for inquiry.

The Secretary College Education Department visited the Diplo College and directed the officials concerned for immediate repair of college building. The Shehri Ittehad had written to the chief secretary regarding corruption and negligence of officials of Public Health Engineering Department, Local Government Department, Health Department, Education Department, Works & Services Department, Energy Department and others.

The members of Shehri Ittehad Diplo including chairman Haji Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Ramesh Kumar, Imran Baghi, Haji Ibrahim Baloch and others have appealed to Sindh Chief Minister.—APP