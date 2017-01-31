CS reviews census arrangements

Karachi

Arrangements regarding the census 2017 in the province were reviewed at a meeting here on Monday chaired by the Sindh Secretary Sindh, Rizwan Memon.

In his remarks, Memon described the Census as a important national task. At the meeting the divisional commissioners briefed about the administrative arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

They informed about the selection of staff, establishment of divisional, district and sub-divisional coordination committees, staff training, monitoring and supervision etc. The role of NADRA also came under discussion at the meeting, it was further pointed out.

The Chief Secretary urged that the census being an important national duty and be accomplished sincerely by all concerned.—APP