CS for extending NADRA office timings

City Reporter

The office of the Chief Secretary Sindh has urged the NADRA authorities to facilitate the people for obtaining CNIC by increasing the office timings in all divisions and districts of Sindh in view of the Census requirements.

A large number of population in Sindh stands unregistered with NADRA, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

A letter to this effect has been sent to the Director General of NADRA at Karachi and Sukkur on behalf of the Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon wherein it has been emphasized that NADRA office timings be extended beyond 05:00 p.m. to enable the citizens to obtain their CNICs and to ensure the Census- 2017 a successful exercise.

The Divisional Commissioners/ Divisional Census Coordinators and Deputy Commissioner/ District Census Coordinators have been advised to forward the daily reports to Secretary (I&C) Dr. Niaz Abbasi for smooth coordinated efforts in respect of Census 2017.