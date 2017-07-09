CS directs all deptts to coop with PKLI

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab, Capt. (Retd) Zahid Saeed has declared the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) as landmark project of the provincial government and urged all the concerned departments to work in close coordination for timely completion of the project and operationalizing of the institute. He said that task of sui-gas supply, commissioning of transformers, sewerage lines and construction/widening of approach roads to the PKLI should be completed on priority basis.

The CS Punjab stated this while chairing the meeting of steering committee of Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplantation & Research Institute, in Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Besides Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Communication & Works Department, Secretary Finance, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Housing & Urban Development, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, President PKLI Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar and his team, Chief Executive Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) Mujahid Sherdil, DG LDA, officers from Sui Northern Gas, Elite Force and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

IDAP Chief Mujahid Sherdil brief the meeting regarding the pace of work on the project and the steps taken by the different departments/agencies to coordinate with the IDAP in completion of the project.

He informed that first phase of the project would be completed in the month of December 2017 as directed by the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He informed that the master plan of the project has been distributed in different packages and a timeline has been fixed for completion of each package.

Mujahid Sherdil further said that first package would be completed by December this year and five floors would be made functional. He informed that procurement of biomedical equipment, machinery etc has already been in process. It was informed that the total bed strength of the project is eight hundred.

However, 150-beds would be made functional in first phase along with outdoor and emergency.

The Chief Secretary directed that PKLI team and IDAP should lay down SoPs and protocols and fix timeline for each task and the other supporting departments also speedup their working for timely completion of the project. He said that Chief Minister Punjab would be briefed regarding the completion of PKLI project accordingly.