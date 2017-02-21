Crush enemy before it crushes you

Sadi Awan

Lahore

After a long time, there was a horrific suicide attack on mall road Lahore on Monday evening about 6 o clock. thirteen people were dead in this incident including two senior officers of Punjab police. it was a heavy loss of police force as well as country. No doubt forces were ready for such incident because security alert had already been issued. It was the failure of forces to capture the attacker to save life of innocent people. Our security forces were in relax mood because such attacks were reduced to low level during the current years.

Threats were indicated by concerned departments but measures were not taken by police and other forces to minimize the loss of life and reputation of country. Before this incident Pakistan was convincing the world that now security is not the issue in Pakistan but unfortunately this incident changed the whole scenario. People of Pakistan were satisfied and were admiring the performance of security forces and government for reducing the terrorism in country.

Yet there are many lapses in our system which provides the safe way to escape. No doubt army has controlled the situation very well but still more work is needed to finish this war. Our nation should unite at one platform and there should not be soft corner for such terrorists. Our army should be aggressive and not defensive. We should attack the terrorists and their supporters before they do any attack or blast in our cities.

modern technology is the need of time, we cannot controlled terrorists and suicide attacks with old technology and methodology. Pakistan should manufactured or import modern equipment for using against terrorism. we must work on pre attack strategy i.e attack before the enemy harm us. we have many threats because we have many enemies within country and out of border too. so we must prepare our self for such enemies. we must increase our capabilities to win this war. We have no other option except success over enemy. we have courage and enthusiasm for wining this war. we need just proper leadership and direction. we must think about Pakistan and only Pakistan.