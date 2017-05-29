Crude petroleum exports up by 47.49pc in March

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The year-on-year exports of petroleum (crude) increased by 47.49 percent during the month of March 2017 as compared to the same month of last financial year.

The exports of crude petroleum were recorded at $18.216 million in March 2017 compared to the exports of $12.351 in March 2016, according to the official data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of crude petroleum increased by 2.81 percent by going up from trade of 43,976 metric tons in March 2016 to 18,216 metric tons in March 2017, the data revealed.

However, the crude petroleum exports witnessed negative growth of 36.69 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of last year.

The overall exports of the product were recorded at $5.889 million in July-March (2016-17) compared to the exports of $88.873 million in July-March (2015-16), according to the data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of crude petroleum witnessed decrease of 38.48 million during the nine months under review.

The exports decreased from 9,203 metric tons last year to 5,889 metric tons during the first nine months of current year.

It is pertinent to mention here that over all exports of petroleum and coal group increased by 7.97 percent during the current fiscal year.

The export increased from $128.918 million last year to $139.179 million during the current year, according to the data.