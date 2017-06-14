A crucial nail-biting win

WHAT should be an easy sailing for Pakistan team to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament after superb performance by our bowlers who restricted the Sri Lankans to 236 turned out to be a nail biting finish after the collapse of top order. Thanks to Sarfraz, the skipper and Muhammad Amir who led the team to win to qualify for the semi-finals. Anyway, the win sent a wave of cheers and happiness in entire Pakistan with all and sundry showering their felicitations on the national team. President Mamnoon Hussain who is in Saudi Arabia these days for performance of Umrah also congratulated the team over the crucial win and hoped the team will bring laurels for the country.

In fact it will be unjust not to recognize the batting of newly found opener Fakhar Zaman whose quick fifty helped the team divert the pressure to the bowling team but after his departure the middle order again collapsed. Seniors like Hafeez and Shoaib failed to deliver as has been their hallmark in the crucial matches. In fact these seniors have become a burden on the team over the years but we do not understand as to what is compelling Pakistan Cricket Board to keep these players on contract. Had they been in any other team, they would long have been kicked out given their poor batting averages. We have repeatedly been saying in these columns that the PCB should try new blood as it is the only course through which we can revive the past glory that we saw in the days of Imran Khan. But this should be done on merit. Fakhar Zaman is a good new found which has also earned praise in England for his excellent performance both against South Africa and Sri Lanka. But we still need another opener to replace Azhar Ali who is not at all a one day player as well as replacements for Hafeez and Shoaib have also now become due. As for the semi-finals match which is against the mighty England, we expect that the seniors will realize their responsibilities and give their one hundred percent to stand a better chance to reach the final of the tournament.

