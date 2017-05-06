Crucial meeting among Trump, Juncker, Tusk on May 25

G7 Sicily Summit

Washington

US President Donald Trump will meet the EU’s top officials on May 25, raising hopes that he will mend fences with a bloc that he bitterly criticised four months earlier.

The meetings will be part of Trump’s first foreign tour since taking office in January, with stops also in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican and a G7 summit in Sicily, Italy.

The visit seems is a winning wicket for the EU, for which Trump Administration worked behind the scenes in Brussels and Washington.

The visit was confirmed in a tweet by Tusk spokesman Preben Aamann a day after a White House spokesman made a mention of it in Washington, adding that President Donald J. Trump would also meet with Belgian officials.

And on January 16 — while he was president-elect — Trump called the EU a “vehicle for Germany”, meaning that Germany has had to play a vital role in the EU community.

“Look, the EU was formed, partially, to beat the United States on trade, OK? So, I don’t really care whether it’s separate or together, to me it doesn’t matter,” Trump said in an interview with The Times and Bild. Nobody could predict at that time which were the intentions to set up an exclusive European alignment at that critical time.

“Recalling the past positive role by the United State for re-building Europe after WW-II, the President confidently said that it was only US who had given Marshal Plan. Why couldn’t others dare make a move?”—Agencies