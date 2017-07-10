CRPF constable injured in grenade attack

Srinagar

A CRPF constable was injured in a grenade attack by militants on a forces’ camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir, police said today. The militants fired a UBGL grenade at a joint camp of CRPF and police at Aribal in Tral town at 10.30 pm yesterday, a police official said. He said a CRPF constable was injured in the grenade explosion.

He was taken to a hospital here and the doctors said his condition was stable. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack which came on the first death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.—RK