Cross-border terrorism

Intikhab Alam

Via Email

Terrorists will fail in their attempt to regain lost relevance. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday after a blast hit a vegetable market in Kurram Agency’s Parachinar area killing 25 people. The Army Chief vowed to eradicate terrorism from root level but how is it possible if the terrorists belonging to TTP come from Afghanistan to carry out their atrocities and then disappear in the craggy terrain of the neighbouring country.

If someone wants to eradicate terrorism, he needs cooperation from across the border. The Afghan establishment should cooperate with Pakistan Army in its mutual fight against terrorism and do not let their soil to be used by terrorists against any other country.