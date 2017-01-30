Cross border attack in KA leaves a soldier martyred

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Yet in other incident of naked aggression from across the border in Khyber agency Monday morning resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier of the Pakistan Army. Terrorists from across the border attacked a check post in the Khyber agency that left a soldier guarding the security post namely Waqas seriously injured.

The injured soldier Sepoy Waqas , succumbed to his injuries in the CMH Monday afternoon . “Terrorists fired from across on a Pakistani Post in Khyber Agency critically injuring Sepoy Waqas performing duty at the border post. The injured soldier embraced Shahadat at CMH Peshawar”, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) release said .

The independent sources told Pakistan Observer the attackers belonged to Afghanistan. According military officials terrorists have been resorting to fire from across the border taking advantage of weak border control on Afghanistan side. The army further stressed that there is a requirement to check terrorists freedom of movement on Afghanistan side of the border.

The last rituals of the martyred soldier were offered at Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday. Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, IGFC Major Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary KP and large number of officers and soldiers were present on the occasion. Acknowledging the sacrifice of the Sepoy Waqas for the security of the motherland, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa has paid tribute homage to the martyred soldier.

While the militants from the neighboring Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and lunching assaults both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in Bajaur and Mohmand, Khyber agencies and Dir district, the Afghan National Army also spare no opportunity to launch assaults on the Pakistani security forces striving to restore the state writ in the region

In the process large number of men in uniform and the innocent locals including female and children have been killed by the intruders though in retaliatory fire the Pakistani security forces also mowed down scores of miscreants from the other side of the border.

The Military authorities as well as the Pakistani government have been lodging strong protest with the Afghan government over incipient naked aggression asking those at the helm of affairs to check the ambushes launched by the miscreants from their safe heavens inside Afghanistan, but the Afghan government never paid heed to Pakistan.

.The Afghan government instead of adopting corrective measures always resorted to blame game and attempted to hold Pakistan responsible for the unrest in the region.