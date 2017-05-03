Cross-border assaults in SWA repulsed 3 attackers killed

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the naked aggression from across the border continued the valiant Jawaans of the Pakistani security forces Tuesday repulsed two attacks from Afghanistan on two security posts in South Waziristan also mowing down at least three intruders. A large number of attackers were also injured in the action that forced the remaining attackers to flee.

Reports reaching here and confirmed by the military sources, said a group of insurgents from hostile Afghanistan crossed into Pakistan at South Waziristan agency Tuesday wee hours and ambushed two security check posts. The jawaans of the security forces guarding the border retaliated the attack with full might killing three miscreants while a number of fleeing assaulters sustained injuries. .

“The army troops effectively repulsed a cross border attack on two border posts from Afghanistan and killed two attackers in exchange of fire in South Waziristan Agency. Several attackers were also injured in the incident”. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a communiqué issued Tuesday morning.

While the militants from the neighbouring Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and lunching assaults both on the security forces as well as the local people mostly in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber agencies and Dir district, the Afghan National Army also spare no opportunity to launch assaults on the Pakistani security forces striving to restore the state writ in the area.

In the process large number of men in uniform and the innocent locals including female and children have been killed by the intruders though in retaliatory fire the Pakistani security forces also mowed down scores of miscreants from the other side of the border.

The military authorities as well as the Pakistani government have been lodging strong protest with the Afghan government over this naked aggression asking those at the helm of affairs to check the ambushes launched by the miscreants from their safe havens inside Afghanistan, but the US influenced Afghan government never paid heed to this serious and continued violation sof the territorial integrity of the neighboring Pakistan. The Afghan government instead of adopting the corrective measures always only resorted to blame game and attempt to hold Pakistan responsible for the unrest in the region.