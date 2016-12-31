CRM concerned over govt’s indifference towards children’s well being

Zubair Qureshi

Representatives of Child Rights Movement (CRM) at a press conference here Saturday expressed grave concerns over the plight of children and observed that political will and commitment were vital to incorporate resources for children in the federal budget. Addressing the press conference Chief Executive of the CRM Syed Ishtiaq Gillani, said all of us should discuss the question of the difficulties faced by the children in the absence of a specific budget.

He said the federal government was responsible to ensure steps for the protection of children and women under Article 25 (3) of the constitution. Current budget, specified for children remains unable to fulfill their needs. The Committee on the Rights of the Child, in its general comment (GC) No 5, “General Measures of the Implementation of the UNCRC, 2003” states that “when a state ratifies the UNCRC, it takes on obligations under international law to implement it”.

CRM Coordinator, Alishba Yousaf stated that CRM would raise its voice at every relevant forum for the children. She was of the view that para 40 of the GC 5 clearly stated “the committee has found it necessary that decentralisation of power, through devolution and delegation of government, does not in any way reduce the direct responsibility of the state party’s government to fulfill its obligations to all children within its jurisdiction, regardless of the state structure”.

Aaliya Tahirkheli was of the view that wellbeing of our country rests upon the current investments on our children. How can we think of progress and prosperity without investing on the 48% of our population? She further added that the Federal Government must devise such policies that can secure the involvement of relevant international bodies. She further elucidated that the allotted funds for children is disseminated among eleven ministries including Federal Ombudsman, Ministry of Education & Training, Cabinet Division Mother-Child Project, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Human development & Oversees Pakistanis, Ministry of interior which looks after the smuggling of children, and the Pakistan Bait-Ul-Maal for the betterment of children, but due to lack of coordination, the funds cannot be effectively utilized which ultimately results in the prevailing of difficulties and problems. There is a need to establish a coordination and consultative mechanism among all the departments through the Federal Inter-provincial Ministry and National Commission for Child Welfare and Protection.

Federal Government has allocated 1.7pc of its budget for child education and 0.24pc for child health in 2016-17 budgets which is too meager to fulfill the children’s needs. Alia Tahir further stated that Federal Government can make child specific budget, instead of making a separate budget, which can be effectively utilized to use the available resources through lucrative policies and mutual cooperation for the improvement of the quality of life for children. She suggested that the procedure adopted by the Brazil, Sweden, and Switzerland must be considered while the formation of a child friendly budget.

To begin with, the Federal Government must initiate the process of Census. This is vital. Without having the real numbers, how can allocation be made? It is high time for the concerned line departments to work together for the future of our country. The conference culminated with the answers delivered by the organizers to the journalists.