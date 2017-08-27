Criticised ‘weak points’ of Panama case verdict, not judges: Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N has only criticised those parts of the Panama case judgement which it thinks are “weak” from a legal point of view, and has not uttered a word against or in disrespect of the judges.

Talking to media at Jati Umra, Raiwind, he said, “A court verdict is a public property. That we have filed review petitions against the verdict…means we have disagreements with the judgement. We have and will continue to comment on points which our lawyers thinks are weak from a legal point of view.” Rafique said.

He reiterated that the party is always cautious even during its criticism of the judgement and has no intention of disrespecting the judiciary or any judges.

Responding to accusations of criticising state institutions, Rafique said that the party is not pointing towards institutions when it talks about conspiracy. “We do say that the role of certain characters was not right,” he said. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, the railways minister said that Imran has acted as a pawn and no importance should be attached to what he says. “He is a non-serious person, just a player is trying to become a politician,” he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Maryam Nawaz was monitoring the election campaign of the PML-N in NA-120 and she would soon visit the constituency.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had never uttered a word against any honourable judge of the supreme court.

Saad said the PML-N had differences with the verdict in Panama case and the party leadership discussed it at some forums but it did not mean to insult any court. He said court had never banned speeches of Nawaz Sharif. To a question, he said statements of PPP leader Asif Zardari against the PML-N would be beneficial for them. He said a party meeting was presided over by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and several legal and national matters were discussed in the meeting.

To another question, he said statement of the US president could not be taken non-serious.