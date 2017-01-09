Criminals luring children to crime

THE future of any country are its children and youth but how this lot will shape the future of our country who itself is exposed to many vulnerabilities and exploitations by unscrupulous elements. Instead of being given the opportunity of education, it has recently emerged that children in Karachi, country’s largest city and economic hub, are involved in different street crimes. Police arrested a five member group the other day involved in criminal activities with two members aged 11 and 14.

In fact street crimes have been on the rise in the provincial capital, which led the police to announce beginning of a grand operation. According to city’s Police Chief Mushtaq Mehar street crime is now Karachi’s biggest concern. No doubt it is the duty of local police to check such despicable incidents in order to inculcate the sense of security amongst masses but as far as involvement of little souls in such incidents is concerned it should ring alarm bells in the ranks of provincial government. Firstly there is a need to understand what has forced or lured the children to commit crimes such as mobile and purse snatching. In our view, amongst the most apparent reasons is their poverty and sense of deprivation that has provoked these young souls to either commit crimes or do begging on the streets. These children are also exploited by big criminal networks who use them for their nefarious activities. Whilst the incumbent Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has shown eagerness and enthusiasm to take matters towards improvement, we expect that he will also take notice of the plight of these street children. We suggest that proper care centres should be established for such children where they should be provided with free of cost accommodation, caring and education to stop them turning into professional criminals.

