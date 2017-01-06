Criminal justice reform

Washington

The United States has “much work to be done” to reform the criminal justice system and humanize the prison system, President Barack Obama said Thursday in a Harvard Law Review article.

In the 56-page article, the president defends his government’s actions during his eight-year term on a subject that was crucial for him before his arrival at the White House.

And he also a calls on President-elect Donald Trump—who is not mentioned in the article—to urgently pursue further reforms.

“We simply cannot afford to spend $80 billion annually on incarceration, to write off the seventy million Americans… with some form of criminal record, to release 600,000 inmates each year without a better program to reintegrate them into society, or to ignore the humanity of 2.2 million men and women currently in US jails and prisons,” Obama wrote.—APP